Following the success of the summer and Christmas holiday clubs last year, Wyre Council has opened bookings for a programme of free activities this Easter for children on benefits-related free school meals.

The local holiday clubs are part of the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF), set up to provide children and young people with fun activities to enjoy with friends, the chance to develop new skills and enjoy a healthy lunch in the holidays.

A range of clubs across Wyre will run from April 4-14 and will be free for primary and secondary aged school children who are eligible.

Lots of activities are planned for Easter in Wyre

The sessions include a variety of fun activities alongside a nutritious meal each day. There’s plenty to enjoy including Easter egg hunts, arts and crafts, yoga and mindfulness, forest school, slime making, swimming, dodgeball, rounders, archery and kayaking!

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement at Wyre Council, comments, “Last year it was great to see so many local children access our Holiday Activity and Food Clubs, so we are really pleased to be offering them again this Easter.

“We’ve got clubs across the borough and the programme is more varied than ever. If you are eligible, make sure you get your places booked and make the most of the brilliant clubs on offer.”

Paid for places are available on some sessions for children who are not eligible for free places. Parents wishing to make a booking will need to get a booking code from their child’s school.