When is the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show and what time does it begin and end?

The show starts at 9.30am and finishes at 5.30pm on Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

How much are tickets and where can I get them?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from the Shetland Pony Grand National at the the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show 2021. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A family tickets (for two adults and two children) costs £30 on Friday and £35 on Saturday and Sunday. For the full breakdown of ticket prices and details of how to purchase click here.

Where is it being held?

Salesbury Hall, Ribchester.

What’s on at the show?

Thwaites horses at the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show 2021. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Things to see and do include:

Children’s Village

Cowboy Show

Equestrian & Country Pursuits Including: Showing & Showjumping, Shetland Pony Grand National and Fishing

A bird of prey at last year's Royal Lancashire Show

Livestock Displays

Livestock Competitions (all three days)

Family Dog Competitions (Saturday & Sunday only)

Daily Dog Agility Demonstrations

Vintage Tractors

Ferret Display

Shire Horses

Hawkeye Falconry

Army display

Children’s Funfair

Donkey Rides

For a full itinerary click here

How much is parking?

Parking is free of charge.

Are there disabled facilities?

Disabled parking is available close to the show entrance (a blue badge is required). Mobility scooters may be hired for £10 per day or £5 per half day – pre-show booking is recommended. Disabled toilets are available. Your carer can attend the show free of charge.

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs are allowed provided they are kept on a lead and their poop is cleaned up.

Are their baby changing facilities?

Yes.

How many people attended the show last year?