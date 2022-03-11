Fancy a trim? Check out one of these top barbers in Blackpool

Here are the 8 best barbers in Blackpool according to Google reviews

Looking for a top-quality barbers to tidy your barnet up?

By Jon Peake
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:28 pm

Then look no further – there’s a raft of fantastic barbers across the region, and these are the best in Blackpool, according to their customers.

They are all rated 5 out 5 from at least 25 Google reviews.

1. The Original Turkish Barbers

Ansdell Road, Blackpool. 5 out of 5 stars from 224 Google reviews. Telephone 07714 016279.

Photo: Google

2. Paulo's

Clifton Street, Blackpool. 5 out of 5 stars from 39 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 627181.

Photo: Google

3. Andsome

Edward Street, Blackpool. 5 out of 5 stars from 64 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 624955.

Photo: Google

4. Savages

Cleveleys Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, Blackpool. 5 out of 5 stars from 66 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

