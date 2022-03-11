Here are the 8 best barbers in Blackpool according to Google reviews

Then look no further – there’s a raft of fantastic barbers across the region, and these are the best in Blackpool, according to their customers.
They are all rated 5 out 5 from at least 25 Google reviews.
Thanks for reading. Check out our subscription offers and packages here
1. The Original Turkish Barbers
Ansdell Road, Blackpool. 5 out of 5 stars from 224 Google reviews. Telephone 07714 016279.
Photo: Google
2. Paulo's
Clifton Street, Blackpool. 5 out of 5 stars from 39 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 627181.
Photo: Google
3. Andsome
Edward Street, Blackpool. 5 out of 5 stars from 64 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 624955.
Photo: Google
4. Savages
Cleveleys Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, Blackpool. 5 out of 5 stars from 66 Google reviews.
Photo: Google