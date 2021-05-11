Here are five of the best mini golf courses in Lancashire

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends... Outdoor activities. Any suggestions? Email [email protected]
1.
Adventure Golf, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool
Each hole of Adventure Golf offers unique hazards ranging from jumps and bumps to rivers and underground tunnels, all adding to the fun of the game. Look out for the water hazard holes and tackle the figure-eight spectacular - a first to the UK.
Don’t worry if you are new to Adventure Golf - beginners and experts are catered for with different levels of difficulty to tackle on each hole.
Open every day at 10am (weather permitting).
Visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/family-fun/adventure-golf/
2.
Gator Adventure Golf, Escape Entertainment Venue, Union Street, Chorley
For an reasonably priced game of mini golf, head to Gator Adventure Golf.
Part of the Escape Entertainment Venue in Chorley, this is an 18-hole Floridian-themed adventure golf course - just be careful of those gators!
The course can also be booked for children’s birthday parties.
No greater recommendation can come for this venue than from Richard Gottfried and his wife, who have visited 958 courses on their Crazy World of Mini Golf tour since 2006 - and they say this is one of their favourites in Lancashire.
To book visit https://www.escapeentertainmentvenue.co.uk/gator-adventure-golf/
3.
Graffiti Golf, Central Promenade, Blackpool
Open all year round, Graffiti Golf is an exciting glow in the dark 12-hole crazy gold course set over two floors.
Booking is recommended at peak times to avoid queing.
For more information visit https://www.graffitigolf.co.uk/#
4.
The Secret Garden Crazy Golf Course, Barton Grange Garden Centre, Garstang Road, Brock, Preston
Crazy golf as you’ve never played before. At this all-weather outdoor course you can enjoy their flower-filled borders, water features and garden statues. The course is perfect for players of all ages to enjoy. Tickets must be pre-booked and bookings are available daily. Visit https://theflowerbowl.uk/crazy-golf/ to book now.