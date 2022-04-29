Manchester’s Hard Rock Cafe has announced an exciting new addition to the popular attraction with a pop-up bar serving a range of Hard Rock cocktails as well as other drinks both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

Aneta Jarzmik, general manager of Hard Rock Cafe Manchester said: “It’s not every day you get to grab a selfie with Freddie Mercury, take to the stage with Lady Gaga or moonwalk alongside Michael Jackson; this is the perfect collaboration for us, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to our own special part of Blackpool.”

Stuart Jarman, General Manager at Madame Tussauds as well as Sea Life and Peter Rabbit Blackpool, added: “Hard Rock is a brand that is admired by music lovers around the world and I am very excited that we will be launching a Hard Rock Cocktail Bar within the music legends area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The waxwork of Freddie Mercury at Blackpool's Madame Tussauds

"This partnership has been over 12 months in the creation and is a perfect fit to enhance the guest offering.”

This is the latest addition to Tussauds following the unveiling of wax drag-icon RuPaul earlier this month. Other fresh additions include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, unveiled on the eve of his visit to the resort for the Conservative Spring Conference, and The Queen.

The attraction has also revamped its Doctor Who set with the addition of the Thirteenth Doctor’s companion Dan Lewis, played by John Bishop, and an original Weeping Angel.

The new pop-up cocktail bar at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool