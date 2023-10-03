Halo esports is returning home to Blackpool!

From its humble beginnings at the Norbreck Castle Hotel, the journey of Halo esports has been remarkable, and now it’s time for it to make a triumphant return to its new venue: The Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool has set itself the target of being one of the premier locations for Esports in the UK and has started that process by creating and announcing its first test event focusing on the game of Halo.

EuropaHalo Blackpool 2023, will see some of the most prestigious Halo esports teams, including Quadrant, owned my Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, compete to win the ‘4x4 by the Shore’ and claim the title. Quadrant were so excited by the event they have become a partner and contributed to the prize pool for the winning teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This thrilling event will unfold over two action-packed days at the Winter Gardens on November 11 and 12 2023. One ticket grants access to both days and to the exclusive after party at Vodka Revolution (age permitting).

Most Popular

EuropaHalo Blackpool 2023, will see some of the most prestigious Halo esports teams. Photo: Jellymedia

Organiser Jamie Hughes of Jellymedia said: “We want all local esports fans of all games to consider themselves invited so we can show the world that Blackpool is the place to go for a top level esports event. A successful event in November could open the door for many more to be held in Blackpool’.

Get your tickets now: