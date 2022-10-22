It’s the fourth annual event for the working farm, and families get to meet the animals, visit the pumpkin patch and decorate their own pumpkin in an Autumn-themed orchard.
Theodore Rea with Farmer Helen, enjoying the autumn sunshine in the orchard. Helen Chappell at the autumn-themed orchard with her halloween-ready pumpkin. Children get to pick their own pumpkin from the patch, with help from Farmer Helen. Kobi and Oakley Donoghue, aged 3 and 2, take their pumpkins back to the orchard to decorate. The Pumpkin Festival starts on Saturday 22nd October, running each weekend and during half term right up until Sunday 30th October, with session times running hourly each day. Harry Threlfall, 3, takes his pumpkin for a ride on a mini tractor across the farm. Beatrice Duncombe, 2, has picked her pumpkin and is taking it to be decorated. Edward Hornsby, 2, sits on a row of pumpkins on a glorious autumn day. Theodore Rhea decorates a pumpkin. Tickets include entry to the farm on your selected session time and a pumpkin (adults can swap their pumpkin for a hot brew if they prefer).