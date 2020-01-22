Grand stage for Whittaker Dance and Drama's celebration of song and dance

Have your say

Blackpool’s Whittaker Dance and Drama Centre stages The World At Your Feet next month.

It is a production that celebrates the best of song and dance including Riverdance, tap, ballet, jazz, contemporary and musical theatre by the elite students.

Youngsters and adults aged between two and 80 will take to the Grand Theatre stage from Friday February 28 to Sunday March 1 at 7.30pm.

Established in 1952, Whittaker’s first show at the Grand Theatre was in November 1981 when it produced, My Fair Lady. The shows have continued here ever since.

Ticket prices are £15.50 to £17.50

For over 65s and under 18’s they are £12.50.

http://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk