Generous donation for cancer rehabilitation class from local business

I am a local personal trainer at my home Gym Fitness 50 and within community settings. I noticed a huge gap in the market for rehabilitation after a cancer diagnosis, there are lots of support groups and walking groups but nothing more challenging that could potentially aid recovery.

This prompted me in 2022 to sign up for a qualification to enable me to put on active sessions for anyone with a diagnosis during both their treatment and recovery. Research shows that remaining as active as possible during treatment can not only help the body recover quicker it can act as a distraction from what can be a worrying diagnosis.

My class is designed in a way that each person chooses the right intensity and variation that suits their individual needs, without any pressure to keep up with anyone else. This allows a multitude of different conditions to still participate without fear they could cause themselves harm.

Cancer rehabilitation class donation to make it free for all to attend

Most Popular

During my years in the sector I have built good relationships with many health and well-being groups including Healthier Fleetwood, PCN and social prescribers and MacMillan. They have all given me huge support but the one thing we lacked was funding. I believe that anyone going through this journey has enough on their mind than to have to worry about paying for a class so did approach several avenues including Wyre Borough Council to try and secure enough funding to allow this class to offered free of charge, each avenue I faced a brick wall with the exception of Fleetwood Town council who gave a genorous donation towards equipment but couldn't fund the class.

In February just before I launched the first class one of my clients local business woman Joanne Jones offered me funding for the first 5 months which was fantastic to get us up and running. The class has gone from strength to strength and when the funding run out a second business came forward to offer enough funding to keep it going to the end of 2023. Ian and Suzanne Atherton are the owners of well known carpet and flooring business Bernie Atherton carpets Ltd on Dock street Fleetwood. Ian is no stranger to being charitable he is presently gearing up to do a 200 mile bike ride with his daughter from Blackpool to Edinburgh in aid of Blackpool carers centre.