Gatecrasher Classical event in Blackpool cancelled at last minute

Music fans were left disappointed after the last minute cancellation of the Gatecrasher Classical event that had been due to take place in Blackpool.

The event, which had already moved venue due to lower than expected ticket sales, was called off in a post on social media on Friday (December 27) morning.

A Facebook post by the organisers said: "We are sorry to announce that the rescheduled Blackpool event can no longer go ahead.

"We have tried our very best to save the event for everyone who had purchased tickets and made travel or accommodation arrangements but with all of the negative thoughts and comments that now surround the event, particularly on social media, it has now become an impossible task to salvage and to run.

"We apologise for this profusely, especially to those who had faith in us to turn it around.

"Refunds are from the point of purchase."

Several tickets holders have reported that refunds have now been processed by popular ticketing site Skiddle.

Blackpool's Revolution bar has also offered free entry to Gatecrasher ticket holders to its event tonight.

Gatecrasher was due to come to Blackpool, having previously held events in places including London, Sheffield, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Coventry.

Originally, the event was due to take place at the Winter Gardens, in the Empress Ballroom, but earlier this month the organisers announced it had moved to Flamingo.

In a statement, they said: "The planned venue is a 3,000 capacity space and although ticket sales are good, sadly it’s not enough for the event to be viable in such a large room."

Acts including Sonique and Marcella Woods had been due to perform at Gatecrasher in Blackpool.