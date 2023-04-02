Fun fair heading to Anchorsholme Park for Easter
All the fun of the fair can be had at Anchorsholme Park this Easter.
A children’s fun fair will be on the park from Good Friday, April 7 through to Sunday, April 16.
The fair will be open every day from noon until 8pm and rides cost £2 each.
The park, off Anchorsholme Lane West, kicked off its Easter activities with a market, food stalls and an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 2.
A spokesman for the Friends of the New Anchorsholme Park group, said: “We said Anchorsholme Park was going to have a huge entertainment programme this year and it definitely has! We are really excited to have a full fun fair on the park open for 10 days from Good Friday, April 7 all the way until Sunday, April 16. This fair is local; they live and are based in Thornton and are really happy to be supporting their local park.”