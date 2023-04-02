News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Fun fair heading to Anchorsholme Park for Easter

All the fun of the fair can be had at Anchorsholme Park this Easter.

By Julia Bennett
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 12:50 BST

A children’s fun fair will be on the park from Good Friday, April 7 through to Sunday, April 16.

The fair will be open every day from noon until 8pm and rides cost £2 each.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The park, off Anchorsholme Lane West, kicked off its Easter activities with a market, food stalls and an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 2.

Friends of Anchorsholme Park, including Coun Paul Galley (second from left), at a previous park event
Friends of Anchorsholme Park, including Coun Paul Galley (second from left), at a previous park event
Friends of Anchorsholme Park, including Coun Paul Galley (second from left), at a previous park event
Most Popular

    A spokesman for the Friends of the New Anchorsholme Park group, said: “We said Anchorsholme Park was going to have a huge entertainment programme this year and it definitely has! We are really excited to have a full fun fair on the park open for 10 days from Good Friday, April 7 all the way until Sunday, April 16. This fair is local; they live and are based in Thornton and are really happy to be supporting their local park.”

    Thornton