A spokesman for the Friends of the New Anchorsholme Park group, said: “We said Anchorsholme Park was going to have a huge entertainment programme this year and it definitely has! We are really excited to have a full fun fair on the park open for 10 days from Good Friday, April 7 all the way until Sunday, April 16. This fair is local; they live and are based in Thornton and are really happy to be supporting their local park.”