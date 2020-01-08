From We Will Rock You to Blackpool's community samba band taster sessions - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Have your say

Theatre and shows

We Will Rock You: The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. Opera House, Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 2.30pm & 7.30pm.

Quizzes

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, Pictures, cryptograms, general knowledge, music plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot and free chocolate. The Halfway House, St Annes Road, South Shore. 9pm.

Others

Reading Group: The Casual Vacancy by J K Rowling is the book being discussed this month. Poulton Library, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton. 6-7pm.

Poco Loco: Blackpool’s community Samba band. Rehearsals every week. No experience necessary, just join in the fun at a free taster session. First Step Centre, Dickson Road, Blackpool. 7-9pm. www.pocoloco.org

Penny Farm Rescue & Rehabilitation Centre: Meet the horses and ponies. Visitor centre, guided tours. Free entry. Preston New Road, Peel. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 4pm. Details, (01253) 766095.