From The Houghton Weavers to a Christmas fair - here are some things to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Peter Pan: Starring Soap and West End Star Tom Lister as Captain Hook, Steve Royle as Smee, Jack Heasman as Peter Pan, Christina Meehan as Mrs Darling, Rachel Grundy as Tinkerbell, Natalie Hollingsworth as Tiger Lilly, Ruth Betteridge as Wendy, comedy acrobats The Nitwits as The Pirate Crew and the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts dancers. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 10.15am & 1.30pm.

Pinocchio: Experience this classic story as you’ve never seen it before, with Mooky the Clown as the little wooden boy who dreams of springing to life! His cheeky antics and funny jokes will have you laughing out loud at the Blackpool Tower Circus pantomime Pinocchio. Produced and directed by the legendary Endresz family, expect jaw-dropping stunts, hilarious comedy capers and the world-famous water finale .

The Houghton Weavers: Formed in 1975, The Houghton Weavers made their television debut in the BBC’s talent show We’ll Call You. So successful were they that, within a couple of months they were given their own show ‘Sit Thi Deawn’ which continued for six series over seven years and had the highest viewing figures for any regional TV. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 7.30pm.

Social clubs

Line Dancing: Hampton Road Social, Off Lytham Road, South Shore.

Back to Back: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Others

Christmas fair: Stalls £5 each, booking required. The Grange, 2A Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool. 4-6pm. Details 01253 478301.

