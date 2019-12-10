From Peter Pan to Christmas wreath making - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices

Pantomime

Peter Pan: Starring Soap and West End Star Tom Lister as Captain Hook, Steve Royle as Smee, Jack Heasman as Peter Pan, Christina Meehan as Mrs Darling, Rachel Grundy as Tinkerbell, Natalie Hollingsworth as Tiger Lilly, Ruth Betteridge as Wendy, comedy acrobats The Nitwits as The Pirate Crew and the Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts dancers. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 10.15am & 1.30pm.

Music

Blackpool Music Service Christmas Festival: Hear the collective performances from many bands, ensembles and choirs. Hundreds of children are performing for the first time. Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool. 7pm

A Music For Christmas Concert: Performed by Guardian Concert Band. Fairhaven Methodist Church, Woodlands Road, Fairhaven. 7.30pm.

Other events

Christmas Wreath Making Workshop: Booking required. £3 per person. The Grange, 2A Dinmore Avenue, Grange Park. 1-3.30pm. Details 01253 478301.

Festive Elf Trail: The naughty elf trail enables youngsters to explore during a festive adventure past the rock pool, under the ocean tunnel and through the rainforest area at the Sea Life Centre, Promenade, Blackpool.