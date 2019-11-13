From Dangerous Obsession to community samba band taster sessions - here are five things to to do today in Blackpool - Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre and shows

Dangerous Obsession: Sally Driscoll is watering her plants in the conservatory of her luxurious home after an afternoon sunbathing. A peaceful scene – until a bespectacled, suited man suddenly appears at the door. John Barrett is not selling double glazing and it becomes clear that he is there looking for someone to take the blame for his wife’s accident. A knife edge psychological thriller from the pen of N.J.Crisp at The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool, 7.30pm.

Social Clubs

Martin Gregory Lambert: A show featuring a wonderful choice of popular music and big show numbers at Bloomfield Club.

Other events

Quiz night: Dave Ward Roadshow: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot at The Shovels, Common Edge Road, Blackpool. 8.30pm.

Poco Loco: Blackpool’s community Samba band. No experience necessary, just join in the fun at a free taster session. First Step Centre, Dickson Road, Blackpool. 7-9pm.

Darts & Doms: Support the local teams at O’Connor’s Bar, 1a St Georges Lane, Cleveleys.