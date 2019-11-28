From A Murder Is Announced to a free to enter quiz night - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, November 28, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Theatre

A Murder is Announced: Presented by Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd, their acclaimed production of Agatha Christie’s classic Miss Marple Mystery. The Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. 7.30pm.

The Blues Band: Paul Jones, Dave Kelly, Tom McGuinness, Rob Townsend and Gary Fletcher, No one could have predicted that, 36 years on, they’d still be dazzling audiences with their showmanship. Lowther Pavilion, Lowther Terrace, Lytham. 8pm.

Music

A legend among guitarists, Uli Jon Roth is known to many as the lead guitarist of the Scorpions as well as key figure in the creation of neoclassical metal. The Waterloo, Waterloo Road, South Shore. 8pm.

Line dancing

Boogie Boots: Line Dancing, easy teaching and social dancing. Bispham Conservative Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham. 7pm.

Quiz

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot. The Bay Horse, 1 Station Road, Thornton. 8.30pm.