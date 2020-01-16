From a get together over coffee to a pub quiz - here are some things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, January 16, 2020

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Pubs and bars

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot. The Bay Horse, 1 Station Road, Thornton. 8.30pm.

Fleetwood Folk Club: Singer’s night, singers, musicians, poets, storytellers or listeners all welcome. The Steamer, Queens Terrace, Fleetwood. 8.30pm. Admission free.

Social clubs

Quiz, Bingo, Raffle, Open Mic: Bispham Con. Club, Red Bank Road, Bispham.

Darren Shaw: Bloomfield Club, 128 Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Others

Trigger Point Pilates: Release the pain and tension in tight muscles and restructure your body. Suitable for all ages and genders. Also personal training at home. DW Sports, Vicarage Lane, Marton. 9.30-10.30am. Details ring 01253 403273.

Coffee Morning: A get-together over coffee and cake at the Grand Theatre, Church Street, Blackpool. Guest speaker to be confirmed. At each Friends of The Grand coffee morning there will be a different guest speaker from either the theatre or the world of showbusiness. Due to popularity, book your ticket in advance online, at the box office or by calling 01253 290190.