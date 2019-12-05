From a dazzling new Christmas Show to a naughty festive elf trail - here are five things to do today in Blackpool - Thursday, December 5, 2019

Each day we'll bring you a selection of shows and events happening in Blackpool that you won't want to miss. So if you're planning an impromptu night here are today's choices:

Christmas showtime

The Spirit Of Christmas Spectacular 2019 is a dazzling new show. Viva Blackpool is transformed into a winter wonderland full of charm and surprise. A talented cast of singers, dancers and musicians, will transport you to those feel-good Christmases gone by in a wave of nostalgia and joy.

Enjoy a traditional festive show full of sing-a-long songs, but with the twist of what Viva does best cabaret. Join for either matinee or evening performances with twinkling lights, Christmas trees and seasonal decorations for three hours of foot-tapping entertainment.

Entertainment

Join Thornton Cleveleys Youth Theatre on a journey through the musicals with songs from Les Miserable, Hairspray, Disney, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Shrek, Oliver, Christmas songs and loads more at Thornton Little Theatre.

Wyre Levee Stompers: Enjoy sounds of jazz at the Ashley Club, Victoria Road East, Thornton Cleveleys 8.30-10.30pm.

Other event

Festive Elf Trail: The naughty elf trail at the Sea Life Centre, enables youngsters to explore during a festive adventure past the rock pool, under the ocean tunnel and through the rainforest area.

Dave Ward Roadshow Quiz Night: Free to enter, four prize quizzes plus “Play Your Cards Right” jackpot. The Bay Horse, 1 Station Road, Thornton. 8.30pm.