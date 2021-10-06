Fright night: 14 things to do for Halloween in Blackpool this month

This October will see a spook-tacular line-up of themed events and attractions to celebrate the creepiest time of the year.
The Halloween programme, which includes activities for all ages, takes place against the backdrop of the famous Illuminations which are lit each night for the rest of this year.
These are just some of the events lined up throughout the month. Check out www.visitblackpool.com/Halloween for full details including times and booking details.
1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Dare to ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach where there is an extraordinary programme of spellbinding Halloween adventures this October. There are 11 nights of Journey To Hell Freak Nights guaranteed to give you a hair-raising, after-dark experience. Watch out too for Lougarock, the 8ft tall werewolf; join late-night thrill sessions on October 23 and 30; ride on the world’s original Ghost Train; or book a ticket for the Circus Of Horrors show, amazing and bizarre in equal parts!
2. Blackpool Zoo
Back by popular demand, Blackpool Zoo is staging Spookfest during half-term, challenging visitors to unravel the mystery of the missing pilot as parts of the park are eerily transformed, reflecting the days when the zoo was the site of an aerodrome.
3. Blackpool Tower Dungeon
Where better to celebrate Halloween than the Blackpool Tower Dungeon? Get dunked head first into 1000 years of grisly and hilarious history as the live actors and immersive sets bring Lancashire's mysterious past back to life.
4. Blackpool Illuminations
Check out the famous Haunted Hotel in the tableaux section of Blackpool Illuminations. Watch out for the spooky holograph and special lighting effects with ghosts, goblins and witches played out to classic songs like Thriller and Monster Mash.