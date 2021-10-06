Fright night: 14 things to do for Halloween in Blackpool this month

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Dare to ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach where there is an extraordinary programme of spellbinding Halloween adventures this October. There are 11 nights of Journey To Hell Freak Nights guaranteed to give you a hair-raising, after-dark experience. Watch out too for Lougarock, the 8ft tall werewolf; join late-night thrill sessions on October 23 and 30; ride on the world’s original Ghost Train; or book a ticket for the Circus Of Horrors show, amazing and bizarre in equal parts!