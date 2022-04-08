Hosted by Mayor of Wyre Councillor Andrea Kay, the event is absolutely free and rounds up plenty of exciting activities for all the family to take part in.

There’ll be craft workshops, sand art sessions, photography workshops and colouring competitions as well as prize raffles, dance demonstrations from Phyllis Davies, gift stalls and much more.

Guests will be greeted by a princess with singalongs and storytelling sessions throughout the day along with Easter characters for guests to meet and have their picture taken with.

There will be a free Teddy Bear Hunt with the chance to win a free Teddy Bear for all participants who find the missing teddies hidden across the venue.

Local organisations have been invited too and will be on hand to offer advice and information about services available for families and young people across the borough including Healthier Fleetwood, Lancashire Volunteer Partnership, Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, Kindness Counts anti-bullying team, Police Cadets, RNLI and so many more

Councillor Kay the Mayor of Wyre says, “I am so pleased to be able to host this incredible Easter Fun day this Easter. There will be loads of fun activities for people to join in with, fabulous entertainment throughout the day and plenty of opportunities to win some lovely Easter prizes for visitors too.