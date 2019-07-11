Free family fun on Blackpool North Pier this weekend

Roll up, roll up, there's free family fun in Blackpool this weekend.

This year’s free North Pier Open Day, organised by Blackpool Council and the Blackpool Pier Company, will take place from 11am on Saturday.

North Pier Open Day

The day will include music and entertainment, live Punch and Judy shows and a traditional barrel organ.

Some rides will be completely free for children (who must be accompanied by an adult) and there will be a free coconut shy with seaside prizes along with lots of seaside craft activities.

Deputy Leader of Blackpool Council, Coun Gillian Campbell said: “It’s great that we can build on last year’s event, which attracted around 4,000 people and encourage families to enjoy some time out on Blackpool’s oldest pier.

“We’re in the second year of our work with World Monuments Fund to look at how we support our historic piers into the future.”

Blackpool’s Piers were included on the 2018 World Monuments Watch in October of 2017 in recognition of the challenges they face from climate change.

Peter Sedgwick, of the Blackpool Pier Company, said: “We hope that the open day will help people understand the challenges we face as owners into the future and how we’re working to improve North Pier.

“Climate change is a huge risk and while we can’t change the weather, we can be more prepared for what it brings.”