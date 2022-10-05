Here are 6 places you can warm yourself at a bonfire and watch a spectacular firework displays in Lancashire …
1. Light Up Lancaster
Light Up Lancaster is a two-day event on November 4 and 5 at various locations in Lancaster, culminating in a spectacular fireworks and light display at Lancaster Castle at 8pm on bonfire night. The event is free though you do need wristbands to attend certain locations. For info and updates sign up for the e-newsletter at www.lightuplancaster.co.uk
Photo: Nah Ting Feng
2. Clitheroe Cricket Club
Clitheroe Cricket Club are holding a bonfire and fireworks display on Friday, November 4, at 5.30pm - 11pm. Early bird tickets (available until Oct 28) cost £5 for adults, £2 for children (2-17years) and a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) costs £12. Prices after Oct 28 are £6, £3 and £15. Telephone 01200 422896
Photo: IrisImages - stock.adobe.com
3. Gisburne Park Estate
Gisburne Park Estate in Park Road, Gisburne, Clitheroe, is holding a bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November 5, from 4pm - 10pm. There will also be live music, a DJ, fire dancers and more. Tickets are £14 for adults and £8 for children (3-12years). Telephone 01200 415300
Photo: Gino Santa Maria
4. Witton Country Park
Witton Country Park in Blackburn is holding a charity bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday, November 5, from 5pm. Fireworks start at 8pm. You can get a family ticket for just £5, an adult ticket costs £4, a teen ticket (13-16years) is £3 and children 50p. Telephone 01254 666976
Photo: ANDOR BUJDOSO