Festival fun returns to Lancashire this weekend

Family fun at Crafty Vintage

Disco fever and funky fashions hit Lancashire this weekend for a special date at Hoghton Tower, near Preston.

Feelgood disco show The Love Train is to provide the soundtrack for family festival, Craft Vintage, which brings together more than 75 independent creators, makers and collectors to showcase some of the region’s finest vintage and artisanal products.

Visitors to the Grade I listed attraction can expect to find classic vintage goods, collectables, retro wares, quirky handmade gifts, fine foods and street food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Party time at Crafty Vintage

The Love Train has gained a reputation internationally for its interactive disco show that is renowned for taking audiences back to the 1970s.

Fronted by DJ and disco connoisseur Foster Grant, the show promises disco classics, authentic retro scenery, dazzling lights plus Brutus Gold and his team of dancers, performers and musicians.

Co-founder of Crafty Vintage, Laura Johnson said: “We’re massive fans of The Love Train. It’s the greatest disco show in the world and if there’s any time to get together and celebrate it’s now.

“Of all the liberties lost during the pandemic, it was sharing the simple pleasures with friends that was the most sorely missed. We can now reacquaint ourselves with hugging, dancing and laughter, and what better way than with a family festival.

Family fun at Crafty Vintage

“The sun will be shining so it’s a chance for folks to put on their retro clothes and dancing shoes – we’re long overdue a boogie!”

From humble beginnings in 2011, Crafty Vintage has grown to become one of the country’s leading independent market events.

Travelling across the North West, the family-run event production company sets up shop in some of the region’s most picturesque locations, giving traders the perfect environment to flourish and share their work with like-minded customers.

Crafty Vintage has won a number of prestigious local awards including a Lancashire Tourism Award and a Blackburn and Darwen Business Award.