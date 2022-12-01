Female choir the Encore Singers will be spreading joy and merriment with a series of concerts this month.

The first will be at Layton Methodist Church from 7pm on Tuesday, December 6 followed by Poulton Methodist Church from 7.30pm on December 13. The choir will also be performing at the Mayor of Wyre’s Christmas Charity Concert at the Civic Centre in Poulton on Monday, December 12 from 2pm.

The festive performances follow their recent Globetrotting Concert held in honour of Remembrance Day, which raised more than £800 for veteran organisations.

Encore Singers raised money for veteran organisations at their Globetrotting Concert

The funds were shared between the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and local DWS Lifeskills, a not for profit company set up to engage with the Armed Forces community.

Rose Mary Owen, from Encore Singers, said: “On the concert night the all female Encore Singers took the audience of over 100 on a journey of songs from around the world including Chicago, USA, and Mamma Mia to represent Sweden ending with the very moving poem set to music, In Flanders Field.

"The Mayor of Wyre Julie Robinson, her consort Richard, councillors Alf Clempson and Peter Le Marinel, local veteran champions, were guests of honour.

“The concert event was hosted by Poulton Methodists who donated the use of their venue and interval refreshments by their volunteer team. We were delighted to present the funds to the veteran organisations.”

Annette Whitely, from Encore Singers, with Dave Whitworth of DWS Lifeskills and Poppy Appeal area organisers Jim Allan (Blackpool) and Grahame Benbow (Poulton-le-Fylde)

Tickets for both upcoming church concerts can be bought for £5 on the door. Or call 07711541155.

The mayoral concert costs £7.50 with tickets available from Wyre Council on (01253) 891000.

Wyre Mayor Julie Robinson and consort Richard Robinson greeted by Rose Mary Owen from Encore Singers

Annette Whitely, from Encore Singers, with Dave Whitworth of DWS Lifeskills