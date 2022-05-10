Members of the public are being invited to Community Fire Station Family Open Days in St Annes, Lytham and Wesham this month.

St Annes Fire Station on St Andrew's Road North will host its open day from 11am until 2pm this Saturday, followed by Wesham Community Fire Station on Fleetwood Road at the same time on Saturday, May 21.

Lytham Fire Station will hold an open day from 11am until 2pm on Saturday, May 28.

A previous open day at St Annes Fire Station

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Come and join us at one of our open days and show your support for your local station and the Firefighters Charity.

“Talk to our firefighters, see some of the skills and equipment they have to offer and take part in activities too.