A giant screen will be showing the much-anticipated match on Sunday (July 31) creating a huge indoor fan park at the Tower’s Fifth Floor venue.

Free to enter, the event will start with match build-up around 3pm, followed by kick-off at 5pm. Doors open at 2pm.

There will also be half-time entertainment while the Tower will be lit up red and white to back our Lionesses as they battle Germany to be crowned winners of the tournament.

An England fan at Devonshire Green holds up a flag as they watch a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match between England and Sweden held at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Aaron Edgar, Senior Attractions Manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “It has been inspiring to watch as our brilliant Lionesses have progressed through the Euros and, now, to be in the final against Germany is incredible and something we should all be proud of.

“These women are inspiring a generation of young girls, showing them exactly what can be done so we’re really excited to be screening the final and would encourage families of all ages to come along and join in the fun.

“Fingers crossed, we’ll be able to celebrate and bring football home!”

England's appearance in the Euro 2022 final on Sunday is likely to attract one of the biggest TV audiences of the year.

The team's semi-final victory over Sweden on Tuesday was watched by an average of 7.9 million people, according to overnight ratings.

Sunday's match, which sees the Lionesses take on Germany at Wembley, should pull in an even larger audience - though it might struggle to match the highest viewing figures of 2022 so far.

That honour currently belongs to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert, which took place in early June and was watched by 13.1 million people on BBC One, according to official ratings.

In second place is the Eurovision Song Contest, shown by BBC One in mid-May, which attracted a TV audience of 9.3 million.

Even if it does not quite attract the biggest TV audience of the year, Sunday's final should see the highest ever ratings in the UK for a women's football match.