Entries open for beauty pageant in Blackpool
The UK winner of Miss Elegance Of The World 2021 paid a visit to Blackpool, where next year’s competition will be held.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:07 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:10 am
Grace Smithen, who hails from London, made an appearance at Bispham post office on Red Bank Road during her visit.
Entries are now open for next year’s beauty pageant which will be held at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool on March 27, 2022.
Visit www.misseleganceoftheworld.com