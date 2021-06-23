Entries open for beauty pageant in Blackpool

The UK winner of Miss Elegance Of The World 2021 paid a visit to Blackpool, where next year’s competition will be held.

By Julia Bennett
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 9:10 am
UK winner of Miss Elegance Of The World, Grace Smithen, visited Bispham post office. Pictured with postmaster Qasim Sharif.

Grace Smithen, who hails from London, made an appearance at Bispham post office on Red Bank Road during her visit.

Entries are now open for next year’s beauty pageant which will be held at the Imperial Hotel, Blackpool on March 27, 2022.

Visit www.misseleganceoftheworld.com

