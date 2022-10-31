Dozens of youngsters took part in the sessions at Park View 4U Playing Fields where they learnt how to make broomsticks from hazel and birch before trying out their new flying machines.

Julie Norman, park ranger, said: “We did two sessions last week with 40 older children and then 20 younger children took part in the tiny tots session on Monday morning.

"We took them to the woods where they had to find the hazel broomstick handles.

"Then they collected birch twigs to make the head and learnt how to knot the string to tie the birch together.

"They used magical words like ‘hocus pocus’ to add some magic ready for the flying lessons.

"It was a huge hit. It’s nice to see people enjoying the outdoors.”

