Elvis Presley: 14 fantastic photos as tribute acts and fans descend on Blackpool for the The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier

It certainly looks like an event fit for The King.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Mar 2023, 08:09 GMT

A variety of Elvis Presley tribute artists and fans have descended on Blackpool this weekend for The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier, a three-day event held at Viva Blackpool.

Here’s the best of our pictures

Some of the Elvis tributes backstage as they prepare for the contest, from left, Compere Mike Nova, Karl Memphis, Charlie Harper, Louis Brown, Emilio Santoro and Paul Larcombe.

1. Elvis tribute

Some of the Elvis tributes backstage as they prepare for the contest, from left, Compere Mike Nova, Karl Memphis, Charlie Harper, Louis Brown, Emilio Santoro and Paul Larcombe. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Bill Blundell, event organisers and owner of Bulldog Promotions, at The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier, a three day event held at Viva, Blackpool.

2. Elvis tribute contest

Bill Blundell, event organisers and owner of Bulldog Promotions, at The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier, a three day event held at Viva, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Contestant John White, at The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier, a three day event held at Viva, Blackpool.

3. Elvis tribute contest

Contestant John White, at The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier, a three day event held at Viva, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Contestant Louis Brown, centre, with fans and members of the audience, Debbie McEllin, left, and Jane Fishwick, at Viva, Blackpool.

4. Elvis tribute contest

Contestant Louis Brown, centre, with fans and members of the audience, Debbie McEllin, left, and Jane Fishwick, at Viva, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

