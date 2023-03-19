It certainly looks like an event fit for The King.
A variety of Elvis Presley tribute artists and fans have descended on Blackpool this weekend for The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier, a three-day event held at Viva Blackpool.
1. Elvis tribute
Some of the Elvis tributes backstage as they prepare for the contest, from left, Compere Mike Nova, Karl Memphis, Charlie Harper, Louis Brown, Emilio Santoro and Paul Larcombe. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Elvis tribute contest
Bill Blundell, event organisers and owner of Bulldog Promotions, at The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier, a three day event held at Viva, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. Elvis tribute contest
Contestant John White, at The Great British Elvis Tribute Artist contest and Ultimate Elvis qualifier, a three day event held at Viva, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Elvis tribute contest
Contestant Louis Brown, centre, with fans and members of the audience, Debbie McEllin, left, and Jane Fishwick, at Viva, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson