The free event will see 30 large Elmer sculptures inspired by David McKee’s beloved children’s books creating a parade through the town for eight weeks in spring 2024.

Organised by Brian House Children’s Hospice, the trail is expected to be a huge boost to the resort’s tourism while potentially raising thousands of pounds for the charity.​

The sculptures, which will be sponsored by businesses and organisations, will each be uniquely decorated by established and up-and-coming artists.

Brian House Children’s Hospice has announced it is organising Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool. Pictured is Natalie Ditchfield reading the Elmer book by David McKee with two-year-old daughter Taylor who was born with a serious heart condition and is supported by the hospice

They will then be placed around key landmarks, streets, and open spaces across Blackpool to form a trail dubbed Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool.

The large sculptures will each be 1.1m in height, 1.3m long, 0.7m wide and weigh in at 35kg.

They will be joined by a herd of smaller Elmers which will be decorated by local children and young people before being displayed inside some of the town’s tourist, cultural and leisure locations.

At the end of the eight-week trail, there will be a ‘farewell weekend’ where all the Elmers come together in one place before each elephant is auctioned off. ​

A plain smaller Elmer, which will be available for schools to paint for the trail as part of the Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool Learning Programme

Brian House Children’s Hospice is organising the trail in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press.

Linzi Warburton, head of fundraising at Brian House, said the trail has the potential to raise more than £100,000 for the children’s hospice.

She said: “Elmer’s Big Blackpool Parade is the largest event we have ever organised, and we are delighted to be partnering with Wild in Art and Andersen Press with their expertise and advice.

“We hope people from Blackpool and beyond are as excited as we are and join us in celebrating this incredible character and how he represents the children we are privileged to care for.

Linzi Warburton, head of fundraising at Brian House Children's Hospice, with Natalie Ditchfield and two-year-old daughter Taylor as it is announced Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool is heading to the resort

"Not only will this art trail do great things for our community, but it will raise vital funds and awareness for our incredible children’s hospice which is a lifeline for local families.”​

Money raised from the art trail is set to make a huge difference to the Bispham-based hospice and families supported by the charity.

Taylor Ditchfield, two, from Blackpool, was born with a devastating heart condition that most babies don’t survive past 14 days.

Taylor, who has had two major operations and needs round the clock care, is one of the amazing children who stay at the hospice on Low Moor Road for one night a month.

Her mum Natalie says the hospice nurses ‘are worth their weight in gold’.

She said: “Our family is so grateful to the amazing people that support this wonderful charity because they have made such a difference to us.”​

It is hoped the trail will inspire the community to come together. ​