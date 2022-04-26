The Eco Makers Market is part of the Green Loop environmental arts programme led by Fylde Council.

The market, curated by Hopeful and Glorious who are known for their annual Winter Art Fair at Lytham Hall, will feature an array of sustainable crafts from jewellery to homewares.

Located next to Fairhaven Lake, the market will take place from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, April 30 and Saturday, June 25 and will feature the work of over 20 talented north-west makers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Nerissa Cargill Thompson

Coun Gavin Harrison, deputy chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “The Eco Makers Market is just one of the positive projects Fylde Council is proud to present as part of the Green Loop programme.

"As a Council, we are keenly aware of the importance of sustainability, and we’re excited to see what the talents of our workshop participants can produce under the guidance of these skilled artisans.”

Each maker has made commitments to working more sustainably including re-using or upcycling products, growing materials from sustainable and/or local sources and making things by hand or with renewable energy.

Participants from the Green Loop workshop programme will be showcasing at the market samples of sustainable products they have made from recycled plastic under the guidance of environmental artist Nerissa Cargill Thompson.

They will also be running a drop-in family friendly workshop activity making things from plastic bottles.