Discover The Easy Way To Move To A New Home in Blackpool

New homes at Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss are attracting strong interest from buyers, including those climbing the housing ladder, downsizing and side-stepping to reduce energy bills thanks to improved efficiency.

Recognising that many would-be purchasers have a property to sell, Elan Homes is hosting a special event to explain how it can help sellers become buyers.

Sales director for Elan Homes in the North Marie Morris said: “Our new homes in Marton Moss have been attracting interest from people living locally and in the surrounding area including in Blackpool and Lytham. Redwood Gardens is a popular development, and this is only increasing as work progresses and homeowners move in. For those who’ve identified which style of home they want to buy but have a house to sell or are yet to even put their existing property on the market, there’s a fear of missing out while they find a buyer. We’re offering to simplify the selling and buying process with the offer of EasyMove or part exchange.”

A CGI of the four-bedroom Shore from Elan Homes at Redwood Gardens

While both schemes remove the need for the homeowner to appoint an agent to sell their home or pay agent’s fees, they work slightly differently.

Marie said: “With EasyMove it doesn’t matter if the customer is moving up the housing ladder or downsizing. We’ll value their home and instruct independent estate agents to market it for them. We’ll monitor the agent’s activity to ensure a quick sale and usually an acceptable offer is received in just a couple of weeks so they’re able to reserve a new home. Contracts on both the customer’s existing property and their new one are exchanged simultaneously,”

“Part exchange is an ideal solution for those climbing the housing ladder. Put simply, we buy the customer’s home, leaving them free to buy a new Elan home with the reassurance of effectively having a guaranteed cash buyer for the house they’ve outgrown without last minute haggles over price and there no hidden costs as we’ll pay for the survey and agent’s fees. There are no complicated chains or, worse, a chain that breaks. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks, with the customer able to continue living in their current property until their new home is ready to move into.”

Redwood Gardens, on Moss House Road, offers a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with current prices from £244,995 to £384,995.

The homes enjoy a leafy location, with good local amenities nearby. Marton Moss Local Nature Reserve is within easy reach, while Lytham’s famous green is less than five miles away, along with the town’s boutique stores and popular restaurants. In the other direction, Blackpool Tower, the Grand Theatre and a host of other attractions are within easy reach.

To discover more about EasyMove and part exchange, join Elan this weekend (March 2/3).