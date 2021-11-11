Deacon Blue at the Blackpool Opera House last night

Deacon Blue: Cities of Love UK tour in concert at the Blackpool Opera House

It's certainly good to be back watching live music again.

By Iain Lynn
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 12:24 pm

Deacon Blue brought their Cities of Love UK Tour to the Opera House in Blackpool, and our photographer Paul Berry was there to see it.

1.

Long praised for their live performances Cities of Love will see the band visit more cities in the UK and Ireland than ever before

Photo Sales

2.

Deacon Blue have announced a new album CITY OF LOVE which sees the multi-million selling band deliver eleven new tracks

Photo Sales

3.

City of Love is released March 6th and available to pre-order now from www.deaconblue.com

Photo Sales

4.

Their last three albums returned the band to the Top 20 of the UK album charts, the most recent posting at No 12, giving them their highest charting album in 23 years.

Photo Sales
Blackpool Opera HousePaul Berry
Next Page
Page 1 of 3