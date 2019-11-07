Countdown starts as Blackpool micro pub is set to open its doors

What is happening?

A micropub is set to open in a former pet shop in Layton Road, Layton. The Cask Micropub is opening up at what was Vickee’s Pet Supplies and already has a licence that allows it to sell booze and play recorded and live music.

Who is behind it?

Paul Gabbitas, 53, of Cherry Tree Road, Marton, the director at Cask Micropub, has already been given planning permission to open up Cask which is in between the recently emptied Sue’s Curiositea and Coffee Shop (which is set to move down the road) and the Turkish barbers. Other shops in the area include the Huntsman male grooming salon, which recently moved to Westcliffe Drive; Subway; and Mr Nitro’s Ice Cream.

What features will the pub offer?

On the company’s Facebook page, it says the ‘traditional micropub’ will be selling ‘cask, keg and craft ales, lagers and ciders, gins, wines, spirits, and more’. It will also be dog friendly. A former store room at the old pet shop will be turned into a kitchen, papers showed, while a cellar is also planned. A corridor will take punters to two new toilets, and through to the outside area which will be used for the smoking area.

What are the opening times?

The pub plans to open from 11am until midnight from Monday to Saturday, and from 11am until 11pm on Sundays and bank holidays, documents filed with Blackpool Council said. An enclosed rear yard, which will be used as an “outdoor/smoking area” would close at 10pm.

When is it set to open?

Signs have gone up saying ‘coming soon’ but a spokesman for CASK said: “There is no set date yet but we are aiming for the middle of November. We will be updating the Facebook page in due course.”

Three jobs - one full-time and two part-time - are set to be created.