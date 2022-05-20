The event, which is being staged in association with Blackpool Transport, is planned for the afternoon of Thursday, June 2, the first of the two public holidays over the extended Jubilee weekend. Around a dozen heritage trams from the Blackpool fleet will travel in convoy from the Pleasure Beach to Little Bispham, creating one of the largest tram parades the resort has ever seen.

Ten pairs of tickets are up for grabs.

All you have to do is answer this question:

You can win the chance to take part in the Jubilee Tram Parade

On which Blackpool landmark will the big picnic take place?

Email your answer, name, address and contact number to [email protected] please include the words ‘BG Jubilee tram competition’ in the subject line.

Replies must be received no later than midnight Monday, May 23, 2022.