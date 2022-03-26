It takes place at Thornton Methodist Church, Victoria Road East. The cake stall is back as well as bacon butties, books, jigsaws, raffle and a tombola.

Everyone is welcome from 10am to noon. The church also hosts a coffee stop event every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm.

Following that, on April 5, Thornton Cleveleys Friends of Trinity Hospice are holding their AGM, 7.30pm in the church hall. Contact Kath on 07917632444.

Coffee, cake and bacon butties plus stalls a raffle and tombola were on offer at the Thornton Methodist Church in this picture from before the pandemic. Pictured left to right are Pat Gregory with Janet and Bill Haigh