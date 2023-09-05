News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

CoComelon’s JJ arrives at SEA LIFE Blackpool for meet and greet this September

CoComelon and SEA LIFE Blackpool have joined forces for an all-new event, giving little ones the opportunity to meet their favourite on-screen character.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, which is a UK-first, will take place at SEA LIFE Blackpool from September 7 to 24.

It will include daily meet-and-greets, plus the chance to hear the brand new, exclusive CoComelon song made especially for SEA LIFE aquariums.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to having a photo with JJ, CoComelon superfans can take part in a fun-filled activity trail throughout the aquarium.

Most Popular
    Little ones will have the opportunity to meet CoComelon’s JJ at SEA LIFE Blackpool (Credit: Anthony Devlin)Little ones will have the opportunity to meet CoComelon’s JJ at SEA LIFE Blackpool (Credit: Anthony Devlin)
    Little ones will have the opportunity to meet CoComelon’s JJ at SEA LIFE Blackpool (Credit: Anthony Devlin)

    Once the adventure is complete, they can wind down and enjoy a babycino and snack in the café area where they will get the chance to meet JJ in the brand-new show space.

    Kyle Woodcock, operations manager at SEA LIFE Blackpool, said: “We are always looking for exciting new experiences for our guests at SEA LIFE Blackpool and are thrilled to bring the fun of CoComelon into the Aquarium.

    “This partnership will spark even more imagination, adventure and wonder with our young explorers at SEA LIFE here in Blackpool and around the globe.”

    For further details and how to book, visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/blackpool/

    Related topics:Blackpool