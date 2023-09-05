CoComelon’s JJ arrives at SEA LIFE Blackpool for meet and greet this September

CoComelon and SEA LIFE Blackpool have joined forces for an all-new event, giving little ones the opportunity to meet their favourite on-screen character.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which is a UK-first, will take place at SEA LIFE Blackpool from September 7 to 24.

It will include daily meet-and-greets, plus the chance to hear the brand new, exclusive CoComelon song made especially for SEA LIFE aquariums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to having a photo with JJ, CoComelon superfans can take part in a fun-filled activity trail throughout the aquarium.

Most Popular

Little ones will have the opportunity to meet CoComelon’s JJ at SEA LIFE Blackpool (Credit: Anthony Devlin)

Once the adventure is complete, they can wind down and enjoy a babycino and snack in the café area where they will get the chance to meet JJ in the brand-new show space.

Kyle Woodcock, operations manager at SEA LIFE Blackpool, said: “We are always looking for exciting new experiences for our guests at SEA LIFE Blackpool and are thrilled to bring the fun of CoComelon into the Aquarium.

“This partnership will spark even more imagination, adventure and wonder with our young explorers at SEA LIFE here in Blackpool and around the globe.”