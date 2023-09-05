CoComelon’s JJ arrives at SEA LIFE Blackpool for meet and greet this September
The event, which is a UK-first, will take place at SEA LIFE Blackpool from September 7 to 24.
It will include daily meet-and-greets, plus the chance to hear the brand new, exclusive CoComelon song made especially for SEA LIFE aquariums.
In addition to having a photo with JJ, CoComelon superfans can take part in a fun-filled activity trail throughout the aquarium.
Once the adventure is complete, they can wind down and enjoy a babycino and snack in the café area where they will get the chance to meet JJ in the brand-new show space.
Kyle Woodcock, operations manager at SEA LIFE Blackpool, said: “We are always looking for exciting new experiences for our guests at SEA LIFE Blackpool and are thrilled to bring the fun of CoComelon into the Aquarium.
“This partnership will spark even more imagination, adventure and wonder with our young explorers at SEA LIFE here in Blackpool and around the globe.”
For further details and how to book, visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/blackpool/