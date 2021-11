Christmas outdoor ice skating rink in Blackpool: Launch date, timings and location - this is everything you need to know

Blackpool will host a number of winter attractions on the Promenade from Friday, November 15, including a festive village, log cabins, light shows and illuminated Christmas trees.

And for the first time, visitors will be able to take a whirl - or a tumble - on an outdoor skating rink which will be the centrepiece of the festive village.

The ice rink - which be able to accommodate 160 skaters per session - will be free for everyone, meaning anyone can have a go.

Each session lasts 40 minutes with 10 minutes either side to change your skates, with a designated changing facility and skate aids available.

The rink will be in Blackpool from November 19 until January 3, 2022.

The opening hours are as follows, though they are subject to change and weather dependent:

Visitors will be able to take a whirl - or a tumble - on an outdoor skating rink in Blackpool this Christmas (Photo by Benson Kua)

- Friday, November 19: 5pm-9pm

- Saturday, November 20: 12pm-9pm

- Sunday, November 21:12pm-6pm

- Monday, November 22: Closed

- Tuesday, November 23: Closed

- Wednesday, November 24: Closed

- Thursday, November 25: 5pm-8pm

- Fri November 26: 5pm-9pm

- Saturday, November 27: 12pm-9pm

- Sunday, November 28: 12pm-6pm

- Monday, November 29: Closed

- Tuesday, November 30: Closed

- Wednesday, December 1: Closed

- Thursday, December 2: 5pm-8pm

- Friday, December 3: 5pm-9pm

- Saturday, December 4: 12pm-9pm

- Sunday, December 5: 12pm-6pm

- Monday, December 6: Closed

- Tuesday, December 7: Closed

- Wednesday, December 8: Closed

- Thursday, December 9: 5pm-8pm

- Friday, December 10: 5pm-9pm

- Saturday, December 11: 12pm-9pm

- Sunday, December 12: 12pm-6pm

- Monday, December 13: Closed

- Tuesday, December 14: Closed

- Wednesday, December 15: Closed

- Thursday, December 16: 5pm-9pm

- Friday, December 17: 12pm-9pm

- Saturday, December 18: 12pm-9pm

- Sunday, December 19: 12pm-8pm

- Monday, December 20: 12pm-8pm

- Tuesday, December 21: 12pm-8pm

- Wednesday, December 22: 12pm-8pm

- Thursday, December 23: 12pm-8pm

- Christmas Eve: 12pm-5pm

- Christmas Day: Closed

- Boxing Day: 12pm-8pm

- Monday, December 27: 12pm-8pm

- Tuesday, December 28: 12pm-8pm

- Wednesday, December 29: 12pm-8pm

- Thursday, December 30: 12pm-8pm

- New Years Eve: 12pm-8pm

- New Years Day: 12pm-8pm

- Sunday, January 2: 12pm-8pm

- Monday, January 3: 12pm-8pm