Choir raises £1,130 for two charities The Royal British Legion and veterans group DWS ahead of Remembrance Sunday
Encore Singers performed its Stand By Me concert in front of a packed house at Poulton Methodist Church.
A spokesman for the choir said: “Everyone enjoyed an uplifting evening in aid of The Royal British Legion and the local veterans group DWS.
"We raised an amazing £1,130 shared equally between the two charities.
"A massive thank you to all who came to the concert and helped raise such a fabulous amount.
"And a huge thank you to the team at Poulton Methodist Church for refreshments and helping the evening run smoothly.”
The choir’s next charity fundraising event is a Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 12.
The concert at Poulton Methodist Church, on Queensway, will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from 07745280158, from Coffee Plus or on the door.
For more information visit the Encore Singers Facebook page.