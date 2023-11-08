A female choir raised £1,130 for two charities at a special concert ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Encore Singers performed its Stand By Me concert in front of a packed house at Poulton Methodist Church.

A spokesman for the choir said: “Everyone enjoyed an uplifting evening in aid of The Royal British Legion and the local veterans group DWS.

"We raised an amazing £1,130 shared equally between the two charities.

Dave Whitwoth, from DWS Support Services, with two choir members from Encore Singers at the presentation of a cheque for £565.

"A massive thank you to all who came to the concert and helped raise such a fabulous amount.

"And a huge thank you to the team at Poulton Methodist Church for refreshments and helping the evening run smoothly.”

The choir’s next charity fundraising event is a Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 12.

The concert at Poulton Methodist Church, on Queensway, will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from 07745280158, from Coffee Plus or on the door.