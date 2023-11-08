News you can trust since 1873
Choir raises £1,130 for two charities The Royal British Legion and veterans group DWS ahead of Remembrance Sunday

A female choir raised £1,130 for two charities at a special concert ahead of Remembrance Sunday.
By Julia Bennett
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:39 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Encore Singers performed its Stand By Me concert in front of a packed house at Poulton Methodist Church.

A spokesman for the choir said: “Everyone enjoyed an uplifting evening in aid of The Royal British Legion and the local veterans group DWS.

"We raised an amazing £1,130 shared equally between the two charities.

    Dave Whitwoth, from DWS Support Services, with two choir members from Encore Singers at the presentation of a cheque for £565.Dave Whitwoth, from DWS Support Services, with two choir members from Encore Singers at the presentation of a cheque for £565.
    Dave Whitwoth, from DWS Support Services, with two choir members from Encore Singers at the presentation of a cheque for £565.

    "A massive thank you to all who came to the concert and helped raise such a fabulous amount.

    "And a huge thank you to the team at Poulton Methodist Church for refreshments and helping the evening run smoothly.”

    The choir’s next charity fundraising event is a Christmas concert on Tuesday, December 12.

    The concert at Poulton Methodist Church, on Queensway, will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5 and are available from 07745280158, from Coffee Plus or on the door.

    For more information visit the Encore Singers Facebook page.

