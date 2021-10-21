Cheating map reveals 1549 people are having affairs in Blackpool

The number of 'cheaters' in Blackpool has gone down

Figures for other towns in Greater Manchester include Manchester (27,224 cheats, up from 25,734 last year), Altrincham (2,994 cheats, up from 2,605 last year), Cheadle (1,229 cheats, up from 1,146 last year), Salford (1,251 cheats, up from 1,153 last year), Bury (1,141 cheats, down from 1,479 last year), Hale (916 cheats, up from 821 last year) and Bolton (684 cheats, down from 720 last year).

It appears, then, that Blackpool has bucked the rising trend.

IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a rise in cheating over the last year, particularly since the start of autumn with almost all adults double jabbed.

“Record numbers of people came back from their summer holidays miserable and looking for excitement after 18 months of being bored and stuck at home with their partners.

“We have enjoyed the busiest year in our history with women in particular looking to start afresh and joining in unprecedented numbers.

“The cheating surge will continue as more of us return to the office in the run-up to Christmas. Adulterers often use work as a way to cover up their affair.”

The figures are based on IllicitEncounters’ own extensive data on the numbers of Britons cheating.

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.