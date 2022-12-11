The Fylde coast’s Charlotte Dawson is adding to the festive joy at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as she joins the fabulous Cinderella panto cast.

The amusement park certainly has Christmas wrapped up this year with plenty of activities with a festive twist to help families make some special memories together along with its pantomime.

Adventure Golf has received a seasonal makeover with sparkling Christmas trees galore and festive lighting while ice skating sessions are open to the public for a touch of winter fun.

Little ones can also meet Santa in his Christmas Grotto – a winter wonderland where there are games, food, warming drinks, and a chance to take a magical ride on Alice in Wonderland.

Charlotte said: “I hope that everyone who comes to see the panto has a chuffing great time. It’s so much fun and gets you in the Christmas spirit.”

Cinderella the pantomime runs on selected dates at Blackpool Pleasure Beach until Saturday, December 24 with tickets starting from £12 per person. To book, call 0871 222 9090 or visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/cinderella-the-pantomime

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Christmas Grotto is open daily until Christmas Eve. Visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/events/christmas-grotto/

We sent our photographer down to Blackpool Pleasure Beach to take a look at this year’s festivities. Here’s some of the fun on offer…

The cast of Cinderella the pantomime at Blackpool Pleasure Beach hit the attraction's adventure golf course

The cast of Cinderella pose for pictures before the show

Charlotte Dawson and her Ugly Step Sisters, played by Del Wilden and Nigel Garton.

Baron Hardup played by Dave Cross and Glamourous Step Mother played by Charlotte Dawson