Can you beat The Cube? Watch as we try out the north west's newest attraction
The Cube Live has come to Manchester’s Arndale Centre as part of Urban Playground. Our reporter Jessica Hay gave it a go but can she beat The Cube?
Gone are the days of enjoying The Cube from the comfort of your sofa as, for the first time ever, fans of the show will get the chance to take on the challenges as seen on TV.
The attraction forms part of a new multi-million pound entertainment complex called Urban Playground.
There are seven different challenges per session, allowing up groups of two to four to take on The Cube.
Watch our video report for a preview of what it is like.
When is the Cube open and how do I get tickets?
Urban Playground opened on Thursday 10 February at Manchester’s Arndale Centre and tickets are now on sale here.
The experience lasts 90 minutes and you can book a slot every half hour. A two-person admission ticket costs from £60.
