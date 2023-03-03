While Blackpool Council welcomes dog walkers to their beaches, there are strict rules for visitors who want to bring their dog with them.

From restrictions at certain times of the year, to which sections of coastline dogs are welcome all year round, these are the rules for all the beaches in the Fylde coast:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When can I walk my dog on the beach in Blackpool?

There are strict rules on when and where you can walk you dog along beaches in the Fylde coast.

Most Popular

Council restrictions mean that dogs can’t be exercised on the beach between North Pier and the Mirror Ball, opposite the Solaris Centre, between May 1 and September 30 each year.

However, dogs are welcome all-year-round along the beach either side of the exclusion zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two areas where dogs can be exercised throughout the year are along the south section of the beach between the Mirror Ball and Squires Gate and further north between North Pier and Anchorsholme.

Owners are also advised to keep dogs on a lead, only to be unleashed if the owner has full control and a reliable recall.

Dogs must also be kept on a lead at all times along the Promenade between North and South Piers and where there is no barrier between roads and tram tracks.

Does St Annes have similar beach rules for dog walkers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes does carry similar beach exclusion rules as Blackpool during the summer months, with dogs banned on the amenity beach between Good Friday and September 30 each year.

Dog walkers also need to be aware that there is a seasonal dogs-on-leads restriction for the Promenade and Promenade Gardens between Fairlawns and North Promenade car parks for the same period.

However, owners are able to freely exercise their dogs without any restrictions along the beach stretching towards Squires Gate one way and Lytham Quays in the other direction.

Can I walk my dog on Cleveleys beach during the summer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Cleveleys dogs are not allowed on the beach adjacent to the stepped promenade during the summer.

The area covered by the dog ban starts at Cafe Cove and extends southwards to the end of the stepped sea defences opposite Kingsway.

However, dog walkers are free to take their pets on the beaches at Rossall (beyond the Cafe Cove and The Venue, heading in towards Fleetwood) and Anchorsholme (adjacent to the new promenade at Princes Way) during the summer window.

As in Blackpool, these restrictions are only in force between May 1 and September 30 each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do the beaches in Fleetwood have similar restrictions in the summer for dog walkers?

Between May 1 and September 30 each year dogs are not allowed on Marine Beach in the town. The restrictions stretch from the east side of the slipway opposite Promenade Road to the former Fleetwood Pier site.

Why are dogs banned at certain times from beaches in the Fylde coast?

Areas classed as a bathing beach are regularly tested to ensure the quality of the sea water, with samples taken at regular intervals throughout the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs are banned from these stretched of beach as dog waste can cause the sea water to become polluted and fail bathing water tests.

Could you be fined for breaking dog walking rules while on the beach?

Any owners who take their dogs into exclusion areas could receive an on-the-spot fine of up to £100, rising to £1,000 if fined in court.