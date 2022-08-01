And if you live in Fleetwood you can visit the museum during the summer for free.

Back this year are the popular craft sessions which run on Tuesdays and Thursdays for children aged four to 11.

Youngsters will be able to create dangly fish, stick puppets, upcycled eggheads, a Fishermen’s Friends game, bottle fish, and an octopus garden.

A family observes one of the exhibits at Fleetwood Museum

Bev Rawstron, the museum volunteer who puts the programme together siad: “It’s a real team effort to create the free craft offer but they always prove to be popular – we hope to see plenty of Fleetwood families again this summer.” The craft sessions run from 11.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 2.30pm. Places are free but must be booked in advance by calling the museum, and children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

This Wednesday (3rd) Phil Brown from Fleetwood Town Football Club will be talking about the history of Fleetwood Town FC at 2pm and the museum’s popular ‘Songs at the Museum’ folk session will be on Friday August 26.

Museum manager Ben Whittaker said: “We always make the museum free entry on Tram Sunday in July, but we are pleased to be able to offer all Fleetwood households a free visit during the summer holidays – just bring proof of address. It is a nice way to say thank-you for the wonderful support that we get from Fleetwood residents.”

As well as the craft sessions, there is always plenty for families to do at the museum – from fun interactives to gallery trails.

And visitors will also get a chance to see the new displays for this year – including the new and revamped Deep-Sea gallery, and the amazing Fish Queen gown and crown which only went in display in June.

The museum will be open right through to November 26, Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am - 4pm and open on Bank Holiday Mondays