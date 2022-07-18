Well, you can now after Blackpool Tower unveiled the region's highest indoor garden.

The attraction’s famous Tower Eye has been transformed into a floral spectacle, including trailing vines and a flower wall, which will be in place until August 28.

The Tower Top Garden opened on Friday featuring an array of artificial botanical and floral arrangements, such as orchids, palm trees, pink cherry blossoms and lilies, which have been created especially for the iconic landmark.

Blackpool Tower Sky Garden

Aaron Edgar, senior attractions manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “Our Tower Eye offers unrivalled views across our amazing coastline, so we’re really excited to unveil our Tower Top Garden and offer something extra this summer.

“We wanted to bring the outdoors in and create a beautiful garden where our visitors can get the perfect selfie and enjoy the views… and grab some time out of the sun during the hot weather!

“We’ve worked closely with Margaret Mason, special event florist, to bring in a whole host of displays and different types of flowers, so we’re looking forward to showcasing the garden to both new and returning visitors.”

The beautiful garden features trailing vines and a flower wall

Once in the garden, visitors will also have the chance to experience the famous Skywalk, a five centimetre-thick glass viewing platform, offering a unique view of the Irish Sea and Blackpool promenade directly below.

Aaron added: “We’re thrilled to be able to give families who love visiting us every summer something new to head up to the top of the Tower for this year.

“We’re incredibly proud to have created one of the highest indoor gardens in the sky in the country, making the Tower Eye even more special.”

The Tower Top Garden is included in all standard Tower Eye tickets. Visitors can begin their experience in the 4D cinema where special sensory effects and eye-catching filming bring the history of The Blackpool Tower to life in front of your eyes.

Blackpool Tower Sky Garden features orchids, palm trees, pink cherry blossoms and lilies

Then take a trip 380ft in the air and experience Blackpool Tower in bloom.

The Tower Eye is also featuring sunset sessions with music and cocktails on selected dates in July and August.