Blackpool Tower Circus: All you need to know about the acts, the venue and how to book tickets

This season’s Circus Fiesta at Blackpool Tower is packed with all the belly laughs you’d expect from resident clowns Mooky and Mr Boo as well as plenty of death defying acts that’ll make the hairs on your arms stand up.

The circus is back with a bang after undergoing a £1m renovation, so here’s all you need to know about one of the resort’s most popular shows.

What do you get to see at Blackpool Tower Circus?

A contortionist's Marinelli bend at Blackpool Tower Circus

A seven-person pyramid on a high wire and a double ‘big wheel of death’ are jaw-dropping acts while the acrobat who does a back flip into a chair attached to a huge pole is an astonishing sight.

An accomplished performer made a Wimbledon match look like a walk in the park when he was juggling tennis rackets before showing his incredible strength during a beautiful pole balancing act.

There’s also a contortionist whose Marinelli bend, which involves supporting her whole body weight only by biting onto a mouth grip, is astounding.

And of course, brothers Laci Jnr and Bubu Endresz, otherwise known as clowns Mooky and Mr Boo, have the crowd lapping up their every word with their comedy capers, hilarious quips and perfect timing.

Acrobatics at Blackpool Tower Circus

What makes Blackpool Tower Circus different to other shows?

As well as the astonishing, edge-of-your-seat acts, the circus features a live band and delightful dancers who are a dazzling part of the family show.

The circus is also one of only two across the UK which fills the entire ring with water for a special water fountain finale.

What is the Circus like inside?

Blackpool Tower Circus performer

The 1,300-capacity arena recently underwent a massive refurbishment to restore the beautiful and intricate circus ceiling to its former glory.

The design, created by Frank Matcham, was inspired by the Granadian Alhambra Palace and its beautifully intricate style.

How long is the show?

Forget all of your troubles for nearly two hours of escapism at its best. There is also an interval when refreshments are served.

What is the history of the circus?

Dating back to 1894, The Blackpool Tower Circus is the oldest permanent circus arena in the world, having kept going during two world wars and only being forced to close during the Covid-19 lockdown.

During the recent renovations, construction workers found signatures inscribed in the ceiling of the circus, with the writing dating back to 1900. These are thought to be the signatures of a W. Ranmor and Edwin Smith, dated March 25, 1900 and April 6, 1900 respectively.

What did we think of our visit to the circus?

If you’re looking for a show for all ages, then Blackpool Tower Circus is the one for you. We visited as a family with children aged two, eight and 14 – and each and everyone of us were mesmerised.

Mooky and Mr Boo’s banter gives laughs aplenty with our particular favouite: ‘Didn’t know if it was your eyebrows coming down for a drink' to describe Mr Boo's chest hair.

The thrilling acts are jaw-dropping while the dazzling costumes, spectacular live music and slapstick fun make it a show to remember.

When can I visit Blackpool Tower Circus?

Blackpool Tower Circus Fiesta runs until November 6. Throughout the summer there are various show times at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm depending on which day you visit.