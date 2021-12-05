The Santas head for the Tower...

Blackpool Santa Dash: 35 pictures as Prom becomes sea of Santas in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice

The ever-popular Santa Dash returned to Blackpool Prom on Sunday to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

By Adam Lord
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 4:33 pm

The family event was forced to go virtual, like many of the hospice’s events, last year because of the pandemic, but the Prom was once again turned into a sea of Santas from 11am.

Dashers of all ages and abilities – even dogs – took part in the family event which set off from the Sandcastle Waterpark and turned after around a mile, near the Manchester Pub.

Take part? See if you can spot yourself in our pictures from photographer Martin Bostock.

1.

Jessica Edwards with Bella and Bonnie.

2.

Friends of Jordan Banks.

3.

Friends from Lytham

4.

Santa Dash in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice

