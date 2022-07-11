Blackpool Race for Life: 21 of the best pictures from 2022 as runners stand up to cancer

Charity runners turned Blackpool Promenade into a sea of pink for this year’s Race for Life.

Hundreds of people turned out to show their support in the battle against cancer as the event returned to the resort on Wednesday, July 6.

Women, men and children took part in 3k, 5k and 10k routes to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Take a look at our picture gallery from the brilliant event below.

1. Race for Life

Liz Howard-Barker and Gigi Bartlett

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

2. Race for Life

Raring to go for Blackpool's Race for Life

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography

3. Race for Life

Warming up for the fund-raising event

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

4. Race for Life

The event was held on Wednesday, July 6 on Blackpool Promenade.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

