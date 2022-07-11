Blackpool Race for Life: 21 of the best pictures from 2022 as runners stand up to cancer

Hundreds of people turned out to show their support in the battle against cancer as the event returned to the resort on Wednesday, July 6.
Women, men and children took part in 3k, 5k and 10k routes to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Take a look at our picture gallery from the brilliant event below.
1. Race for Life
Liz Howard-Barker and Gigi Bartlett
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
2. Race for Life
Raring to go for Blackpool's Race for Life
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
3. Race for Life
Warming up for the fund-raising event
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
4. Race for Life
The event was held on Wednesday, July 6 on Blackpool Promenade.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
