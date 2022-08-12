Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From beating the queues to discounts and savings, theme park fan Mark Forrest has shared his hacks at the UK’s most ride intensive amusement park.

Mark revealed some of the amusement park’s top tips for making the most out of a visit to Blackpool Pleasure Beach, including ways to be one of the first on the rides, tips on discounts and the best routes to take around the much-loved Blackpool attraction. They include:

Ride the big one’s early

“The park’s most popular rides, The Big One, ICON and Revolution for example, can sometimes involve a bit of queuing at peak times, so get some sleep the night before, arrive early and head over to them first thing. By arriving nice and early, you can start your day by visiting the quieter rides at the back of the park. Here, you’ll find fewer people and shorter queue times, helping you really make the most of your time at Blackpool. I recommend working your way back from The Big One – the UK’s tallest rollercoaster ride – to the more sedate rides at the park such as the Pleasure Beach Express or Ghost Train.”

Monitor queue times

“Really savvy guests like to download the BPB eGuide on their smartphones. Available on iOS and Android, the app allows you to get up-to-the minute queue times, book onto rides and shows and also features exclusive notifications throughout the day.”

Get a season pass and save

“If you’re planning to come to Blackpool Pleasure Beach more than once this year, a Platinum Club Season Passes might be a good option for you. Included within the pass is entry for every day of the season, including access to all on-park events like Late Night Riding and Fireworks. If you’re a theme park fanatic like me, this is definitely not one to miss! You’ll also get free entry to other theme parks across Europe.”

Ride the bigger ones at lunchtime

“If you didn’t manage to get to the park for when the doors open, another top tip is to bide your time until lunchtime when most guests head to eateries and fuel up on food. Average queue times decrease over lunchtime, so use that to your advantage!”

Budget for bypass ticket centre

“Amusement parks are always busy in the summer and it really pays to book in advance. Purchasing your eTicket online can save you and your family money off the gate price. You’re more likely to find seasonal special offers and discounts when you purchase your eTickets online. You’ll also be able to pre-book your parking and save yourself time at the park entrance by bypassing the Ticket Centre. Booking online also allows you to make the most of pre-booked offers, like our unlimited drinks deal where you can have unlimited hot or cold drinks throughout the day for just £12 – which is perfect for making sure kids stay hydrated during summer visits.”

Leave your cash at home

“Many amusement parks are now completely cashless meaning you don’t have to carry round cash and loose change in your purses and pockets. Instead, they now accept all major credit and debit cards including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Blackpool Pleasure Beach also offers guests the option to exchange any cash to a Pre-paid Cash Card which can be used all over the park. This is a great way of managing spending at the park, as you can budget for your visit and load your budget onto the pre-paid card before you arrive.”

Consider teaming up with friends and family for a group booking

"Groups can secure exclusive discounts and offers so it’s worth teaming up with other families to make the most of the group offers. If you’ve got a booking of 15 people or more, the park’s dedicated Groups Department will work with you and create a bespoke package to suits your group’s needs. This means discounts on entry prices and shows.

Make the most of your day in Blackpool

“Blackpool Pleasure Beach is one of the few amusement parks that lets visitors leave and return to the park on the same day – meaning you can take some time out of the amusement park excitement during your visit and enjoy Blackpool beach. A Blackpool Pleasure Beach eTicket allows you to leave the park and re-enter later on that same day, so if you fancied a stroll on the beach at lunchtime, you’ll be able to come back to the park later on that day. Blackpool Pleasure Beach has lots of other activities you can do onsite, including live entertainment, shows and events taking place throughout the year.”

About the Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Family owned and run since it first opened back in 1896, Blackpool Pleasure Beach really is the world’s most ride intensive amusement park with 10 rollercoasters, including the UK’s only double launch rollercoaster – ICON. Blackpool Pleasure Beach also has two onsite hotels. The 157 roomed Big Blue Hotel and the 120-roomed Boulevard hotel. Younger guests can enjoy the ups and downs of the Blue Flyer along with 11 other fantastic rides, plus meet their favourite Nickelodeon characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land. Blackpool Pleasure Beach is also home to live entertainment with shows and events taking place throughout the year including the flagmark Hot Ice show which takes place each summer at the Pleasure Beach Arena.