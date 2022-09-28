The event takes place next month so here’s all the information you need to know about it:

What is Blackpool Memory Walk?

Organised by Trinity Hospice, Blackpool Memory Walk is a five or eight-mile sponsored walk under the iconic Illuminations, celebrating the lives of hundreds of people while supporting local hospice care.

Craig Barker-Hall will be joined by his children and other family members to celebrate the life of his wife, Shellie, at Blackpool Memory Walk

Previously known as the Illumathon, the memorable event has seen many changes since it first took place in 2008 as a midnight half-marathon for women.

In later years, the time of the walk has been brought forward and more recently the event was opened up to men, allowing the whole family (and even dogs) the chance to take part.

This year, the hospice has made the event completely free.

When will it take place?

Blackpool Memory Walk has been made free to enter, supporting Trinity Hospice

Blackpool Memory Walk takes place on Saturday, October 8, and starts from the Comedy Carpet at 7.30pm following a special dedication video featuring many of the people being remembered through the event.

Participants will walk to Red Bank Road in Bispham and back for the five-mile option and carry on to the Sandcastle and back for the eight-mile walk.

Who can take part?

Individuals, families, groups and even dogs are welcome.

The event has become a poignant way for families to remember loved ones.

One of the people being remembered at the event is Michelle (Shellie) Barker-Hall, who was supported by Trinity before she died in 2019, aged just 37.

Her family, led by her husband Craig and their three children, will be celebrating her life during the walk.

Craig said: “Shellie was everything. She was known and is remembered by everyone. She was beautiful, inside and out.

“She was my lady. Our children’s mummy. A beautiful soul who we miss every single day.”

Shellie was supported through Trinity’s Day Therapy Unit, and spent her final days on the In-patient Unit, surrounded by those she loved.

Craig added: “We’ve done a number of events for the hospice, but Blackpool Memory Walk is really special to us.

“This year there are eight of us taking part. We’ll have a cuddle beforehand, and we’ll wait for her picture on the big screen when we’ll shout ‘we love you’.

“It’s the perfect way to celebrate my beautiful lady and what she means to us all.”

What does Trinity Hospice say about the event?

Linzi Warburton, head of fundraising, said: “Our community has been rocked like never before.

“Over the last two years we know more people than ever have lost someone close to them, and sadly weren’t able to say goodbye as they would have liked while we were living under strict restrictions during the pandemic.

“In recognition of that, we have chosen to make this very important event free to enter.

“All we ask is that people taking part raise as much as they can in sponsorship for local hospice care so that we can continue to provide our expert care to everyone who needs it across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre; wherever they are, whatever the hour.”

How can I sign up?

